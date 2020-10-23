'Chup Kar Kangana’ trends after 'Manikarnika' actress compares her woes to 'miseries' Rani Lakshmibai, Veer Savarkar faced

Kangana Ranaut once said that she only raises her voice to point out "what is wrong and to take attention towards what is right".

In 2019, the ‘Queen’ actor set a bar for female-centric films with her period drama 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. Not only did she essay the role of Rani Lakshmibai, but also directed it along with Krish.

A year later, the actress ruffled feathers of the Maharashtra government by comparing Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

This was followed by the demolition of the actress’s office in the maximum city at the hands of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).