'Chup Kar Kangana’ trends after 'Manikarnika' actress compares her woes to 'miseries' Rani Lakshmibai, Veer Savarkar faced

Kangana Ranaut once said that she only raises her voice to point out "what is wrong and to take attention towards what is right".
In 2019, the ‘Queen’ actor set a bar for female-centric films with her period drama 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. Not only did she essay the role of Rani Lakshmibai, but also directed it along with Krish.
A year later, the actress ruffled feathers of the Maharashtra government by comparing Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.
This was followed by the demolition of the actress’s office in the maximum city at the hands of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Amid her ongoing fight with the state, the actress was recently summoned by the Mumbai Police for allegedly posting a ‘malicious tweet’ against judiciary, a day after being booked for sedition.
Reacting to the same, the ‘Panga’ actor wrote on Twitter, “Candle March gang, award vapsi gang dekho this is what happens to anti-fascist establishment revolutionaries, not like you all tumko koi poochta bhi nahin, look at me there is a meaning to my life fighting real fascist government in Maharashtra not a fraud like you all.”
In a subsequent tweet she added, “I worship people like Savarkar, Neta Bose and Rani of Jhansi. Today the government trying to put me in jail that makes me feel confident of my choices, waiting to be in jail soon n go through same miseries my idols were subjected to, it will give a meaning to my life, Jai Hind.”
Kangana then followed-up with another tweet in Hindi “Just like Rani Lakshmibai's fort was demolished, my house was also demolished. Just like Veer Savarkar was sent to jail for protesting, they are trying to put me in jail. Go and ask the intolerance gang how many difficulties did they face in this intolerant country? @aamin_khan.”
Following the barrage of tweets, an account which goes by the name Peeing Human endorsed a hashtag on the microblogging site called ‘Chup Ka Kangana’. Within an hour, it was a top trend on the microblogging site.
“Can we please trend #ChupKarKangana?! RT if you're sick of her BJP IT cell drafted tweets”
A city-based lawyer on Thursday filed a criminal complaint against Ranaut for allegedly posting a "malicious" tweet against the judiciary after a local court ordered the registration of an FIR against her.
The police have already summoned Ranaut and her sister for questioning next week after a case was registered against them on the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate's order on another complaint.
In his complaint before the Andheri Magistrate Court, lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh also accused Ranaut of sedition and causing disharmony between two religious groups through her tweets.
The Bollywood actor had "no respect for varied communities of India, law of the land and authorised government bodies" and even made fun of the judiciary, it stated.
Following the Bandra court's order to the police to register a First Information Report against her, Ranaut posted "malicious and defamatory" tweets against the judiciary, terming it as "Papu Sena", the complaint stated.
The matter will be heard in the Andheri court on November 10.
Last week, the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate's court had ordered the police to investigate a complaint filed by Munawwar Ali Sayyed, a Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer, which referred to Ranaut's and her sister Rangoli Chandel's tweets and other statements.
On the direction of the court, the Bandra police registered an FIR against Ranaut and her sister under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc), 295A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition).
With PTI inputs
