'Chup hoja, nahi toh tujhe bhi sula denge': Rabia Khan reveals what Mahesh Bhatt said at Jiah's funeral

In a shocking revelation, Rabia Khan said that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt threatened her during the funeral of her daughter Jiah Khan in 2013.

Jiah's family blames Sooraj Pancholi and the 'Bollywood Mafia' for her suicide. In a conversation with India Today Television, revealed how Bhatt threatened her to stay quiet at Jiah's funeral.

Talking about Jiah's apparent 'depression', she said, "Who said it? Except Mahesh Bhatt. At my daughter's funeral, he came to me and said that Jiah was depressed. I said, 'Excuse me sir. She was never depressed.' She told me, 'Tum chup hojao varna tumhe bhi injection deke sula dege.' Victim are made criminals here and they accuse their families, saying that we want money.

She also talked about the ongoing Sushant Singh Rajput death case in which the apparent Bollywood Mafia is in play.

"I was among the first people to say that this is a murder. The similarities struck me. His partner and Jiah's partner trapped them in love, promising them marriage, taking their money, keep them away from their loved ones. Then when their control was slipping, they get rid of them, they strangulate them. It makes me laugh at Police. They have spent more time sabotaging the investigating than finding the truth. They took the nepotism angle because it suited them," she told India Today.

