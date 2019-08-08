Chunky Panday's first look from Saaho will make you look twice

In the upcoming multilingual action-thriller film Saaho, Chunky Panday plays a badass villain. The first look of the actor from the film is out and looks every bit menacing. In the poster, Chunky Panday is seen walking away from a car on fire with a cigarette in his hand. The actor plays a character named Devraj.
Sharing Chunky Panday’s first look from the film, the director Sujeeth wrote, “With his ominous looks & steadfast gaze; here comes the new character poster of #Devraj ft @chunkypanday to give you some major chills! ???? #Saaho releasing worldwide from 30th August!”
Chunky Panday’s daughter and actor Ananya Panday shared the poster on her Instagram story with the caption, ‘OG’.
Chunky Panday who was last seen in the 2017 release Begum Jaan as a villain, said in an interview that his character in ‘Saaho’ is much deadlier.
The actor has a line of movies for release this year. He will be seen in Housefull 4, which is scheduled to release on Diwali. He is also doing a Marathi film directed by Sameer Patil, titled Bhangaar Waala. Then he will also be seen in Prasthanam with Sanjay Dutt, which will be releasing in September.
Director Sujeeth’s Saaho starring Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas in the lead roles will be simultaneously released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. The film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh and will be released on August 30.
