Chunky Panday's brother Chikki summoned by Mumbai police in drug case: Reports

After questioning Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday, the Mumbai police have now summoned Chunky Panday's brother in the Mumbai drug bust case.

According to several media reports, Mumbai Police Special Enquiry Team (SET) summoned Chikki Panday after his name cropped up in Sam D'Souza's statement.

According to a report in ETimes, Gosavi had informed Sam D'Souza about Aryan's arrest and they wanted to contact Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani. They reached out to a restaurateur in Mumbai who knew Chunky Panday's brother Chikki who apparently gave them the contact details of Pooja and her husband.

According to Sam, Chikki had come to Lower Parel with a bag of money.

However, it is still not clear as to when he will be called in to record his statement. Also, he will reportedly be asked to provide details of the communication he had with D'Souza and Gosavi.

Last month, Ananya Panday was summoned by the NCB on the basis of reportedly a two-year-old WhatsApp chat found on Aryan Khan’s phone.

Ananya's home in Mumbai's Bandra was also raided by the agency officials where her laptop and mobile phones were seized.

On October 3, Aryan was arrested by the NCB after they raided an alleged rave party on a Goa-bound luxury cruise in Mumbai. After 22 days in Arthur road prison, he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 04:48 PM IST