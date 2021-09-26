Chunky Panday turns 59: Daughter Ananya Panday wishes her 'favourite person' with adorable throwback photos

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday shared a bunch of uber-cool throwback pictures to wish her dad and actor Chunky Panday on his 59th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a picture from her childhood days in which she can be seen dressed in pink, twinning with her little sister Rysa Panday, who is held in her dad's arms.

Ananya added the caption, "My favourite person in the world!!! Happy bday Papa, love youuuuuu."

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor further shared a string of throwback pictures on her Instagram Story. The first one is from Chunky's youth days, in which he is dressed in a yellow shirt. To this, Ananya added the text, "Birthday boy."

Loading View on Instagram

The next picture is a black-and-white photo from the 'Housefull' actor's childhood days. "Baby Chunky," his daughter penned.

In the third photo captioned, "Stay wild," the 59-year-old actor can be seen on a trip to some wildlife park, sporting a hat and shades.

The last one is the cutest, in which little Ananya can be seen hugging her dad as they pose together for the photo.

Take a look at the photos here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chunky has appeared in more than 80 films in his career that has spanned over three decades. He had a smashing start to his career in the late eighties with hits such as 'Aag Hi Aag', 'Tezaab' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. The initial success was, however, short-lived.

The actor is currently widely known for his portrayal of Aakhri Pasta in the 'Housefull' series.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 04:00 PM IST