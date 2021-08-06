Chunky Panday reveals he was Akshay Kumar's acting instructor, says 'he had to undo what I taught him'

Actor Chunky Panday recently revealed that he was superstar Akshay Kumar's acting intrsuctor when they were in Madhumati's Dancing School.

In an interview with comedian-actor Cyrus Broacha, Chunky said that Akshay now jokes that he didn't get roles or awards because he took acting lessons from him.

"He really makes me laugh about it. I graduated from a school called Madhumati's Dancing School. So when I was graduating... Akshay's much younger than me, four-five years younger than me. Akshay was just joining the school. You know how it is, when you just join, the teachers don't teach you, the senior students teach you. So I used to teach him some dance moves, and some dialogue delivery," he revealed.

Panday added, "He still laughs and jokes about it. That's why he says in the initial part of his career he didn't get too much work or awards, because of the acting I taught him. He had to undo what I taught him and become a better actor, and that's why he's become Akshay Kumar."