Chunky Panday reveals he was Akshay Kumar's acting instructor, says 'he had to undo what I taught him'

Actor Chunky Panday recently revealed that he was superstar Akshay Kumar's acting intrsuctor when they were in Madhumati's Dancing School.
In an interview with comedian-actor Cyrus Broacha, Chunky said that Akshay now jokes that he didn't get roles or awards because he took acting lessons from him.
"He really makes me laugh about it. I graduated from a school called Madhumati's Dancing School. So when I was graduating... Akshay's much younger than me, four-five years younger than me. Akshay was just joining the school. You know how it is, when you just join, the teachers don't teach you, the senior students teach you. So I used to teach him some dance moves, and some dialogue delivery," he revealed.
Panday added, "He still laughs and jokes about it. That's why he says in the initial part of his career he didn't get too much work or awards, because of the acting I taught him. He had to undo what I taught him and become a better actor, and that's why he's become Akshay Kumar."
Panday and Akshay have starred in comedy films like 'Housefull' and 'Tees Maar Khan'. They were last seen in Farhad Samji's 'Housefull 4' which also starred Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda.
Chunky was recently seen playing a negative character in the web-series 'Abhay 2'. He plays the role of a cannibal in the episode titled 'Brain soupa'.
On the other hand, Akshay is gearing up for the release of his spy thriller 'BellBottom'.
Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, it also features actors, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta Bhupathi.
'BellBottom' stars Akshay in the role of a RAW agent. It is based on the plane hijacks that took India by storm in the early 1980s. Lara will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was in power at that time. Vaani will play Akshay's wife in the film.
Apart from 'BellBottom', Akshay has a flurry of projects in his kitty including 'Atrangi Re', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Prithviraj' and 'Mission Lion'.
