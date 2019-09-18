Chrissy Teigen savours 'Big B vada pav' in Los Angeles

Los Angeles: Model Chrissy Teigen savoured a vada pav themed on none other than Indian megastar Amitabh Bachchan when she visited an Indian restaurant here.

Teigen took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share her Indian moment. She was seen in a beige embellished tube dress, holding a plate of vada pav. There was a pinned flag featuring a photograph of Amitabh on the popular Mumbai street food.

The restaurant too shared Teigen's video on their Instagram Stories.

The 33-year-old model, whose Instagram bio reads "making America great again", is married to musician John Legend. The couple have two children Luna and Miles.

Teigen has recently been in the news after being trolled by none other than US President Donald Trump, and she too took a jibe back at him.