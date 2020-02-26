Chris Hemsworth wins the internet as he mouths iconic ‘DDLJ’ dialogue

US President Donald Trump, on his two-day visit to India, mentioned Shah Rukh Khan's iconic 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' in his speech at Motera Stadium. And now, a video of 'Avengers' star, Chris Hemsworth mouthing a dialogue from SRK and Kajol's superhit film is winning hearts on the internet.
Chris Hemsworth is currently busy shooting his upcoming Netflix thriller 'Extraction'. The action drama also features 16-year-old Rudhrakash Jaiswal. Rudhrakash has become an internet sensation, courtesy to his Instagram videos featuring Chris. The two often share goofy videos from the sets and a recent video has become the internet's favourite! In the video, 'Thor' can be seen fluently mouthing Shah Rukh Khan's, 'Bade bade desho mein choti choti baatein hoti rehti hai’ dailogue.
Watch the video here:
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' released almost 25 years ago and is still one of the most loved Bollywood movies. On Monday, Donald Trump referring to Hindi Cinema's biggest hits said, "This is the country that produces nearly 2,000 movies a year from the hub of genius and creativity known as Bollywood. All over the planet people take great joy in scenes of bhangra, music and dance, romance and drama, and classic Indian films like 'DDLJ' and 'Sholay'".
