Chris Hemsworth wins the internet as he mouths iconic ‘DDLJ’ dialogue

US President Donald Trump, on his two-day visit to India, mentioned Shah Rukh Khan's iconic 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' in his speech at Motera Stadium. And now, a video of 'Avengers' star, Chris Hemsworth mouthing a dialogue from SRK and Kajol's superhit film is winning hearts on the internet.

Chris Hemsworth is currently busy shooting his upcoming Netflix thriller 'Extraction'. The action drama also features 16-year-old Rudhrakash Jaiswal. Rudhrakash has become an internet sensation, courtesy to his Instagram videos featuring Chris. The two often share goofy videos from the sets and a recent video has become the internet's favourite! In the video, 'Thor' can be seen fluently mouthing Shah Rukh Khan's, 'Bade bade desho mein choti choti baatein hoti rehti hai’ dailogue.

Watch the video here: