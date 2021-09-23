Choreographer Shiamak Davar's mother Puran Davar passes away

Ace choreographer Shiamak Davar's mother, Puran Davar, left for her heavenly abode on Thursday. She was 99.

As per reports, Puran died due to age-related illnesses.

Omung Kumar's wife Vanita shared an emotional note on Instagram.

"Words fail me … Puran Aunty you we’re a true Angel to me , you loved me an Omung so dearly and I loved you so much too , your warmth stays on with me , thank you for all the love and adulation you bestowed on us , I will truly truly miss you ,your infectious smile Aunty … Shiamak we love you," she wrote.

Loading View on Instagram

Omung also mourned the demise. He commented, "We will miss you aunty."

Choreographer Shiamak Davar is one of the most revered choreographers in Bollywood. From Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to current generation actors including Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan, he has made all stars dance to his tunes. Actors Shahid Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Dhawan, Ishaan Khattar were members of his dance company.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 07:31 PM IST