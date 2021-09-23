e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 07:31 PM IST

Choreographer Shiamak Davar's mother Puran Davar passes away

As per reports, Puran died due to age-related illnesses.
FPJ Web Desk
Ace choreographer Shiamak Davar's mother, Puran Davar, left for her heavenly abode on Thursday. She was 99.

As per reports, Puran died due to age-related illnesses.

Omung Kumar's wife Vanita shared an emotional note on Instagram.

"Words fail me … Puran Aunty you we’re a true Angel to me , you loved me an Omung so dearly and I loved you so much too , your warmth stays on with me , thank you for all the love and adulation you bestowed on us , I will truly truly miss you ,your infectious smile Aunty … Shiamak we love you," she wrote.

Omung also mourned the demise. He commented, "We will miss you aunty."

Choreographer Shiamak Davar is one of the most revered choreographers in Bollywood. From Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to current generation actors including Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan, he has made all stars dance to his tunes. Actors Shahid Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Dhawan, Ishaan Khattar were members of his dance company.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 07:31 PM IST
