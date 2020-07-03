Choreographer Saroj Khan dies of cardiac arrest, aged 72

Veteren Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan died of a cardiac arrest early Friday. She was 72 years old.

Khan was admitted to Bandra East’s Guru Nanak Hospital after complaining of breathing difficulties on June 20. She was at the ICU when she suffered the cardiac arrest, reports say.

She is survived by her husband Hamid Khan and two of her daughters.

Born Nirmala Nagpal, Khan started her career as a child artiste at the age of three. She was a background dancer in the 1950s, and later shifted to choreography as an independent choreographer. She got her big break in the 1974 movie Geeta Mera Naam.

However, she had to wait for many years to get recognized as a household name. Most of her famous work comes with Sridevi, whom she choreographed in Mr India, Chandini, and Nagina.

She also choreographed Madhuri Dixit for Ek Do Teen in Tezaab, Tamma Tamma Loge in Thanedaar and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in Beta.