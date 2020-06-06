'Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai': Anurag Kashyap’s demonetisation drama has less meat than his unsparing tweets

I had just returned home from college and was sipping hot tea while reading the chats I missed, when suddenly my WhatsApp started flooding with messages of ‘demonetisation’. I ran towards the drawing room only to find mom watching some daily soap. Snatching the remote control from her, I put on a news channel to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi banning high-currency notes. “Brothers and sisters, to break the grip of corruption and black money, we have decided that the five hundred rupee and thousand rupee currency notes presently in use will no longer be legal tender from midnight tonight,” he said.

However, demonetisation, in the words of Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, only proved to be an ‘unguided missile’. The abrupt decision took a toll of over 90 people and killed many small and medium scale businesses. This is a story which needed to be told and was expected from an uncompromisingly forthright director like Anurag Kashyap. Sadly, we get a 2-hour movie which only skirts around the blunder.

Set in Mumbai’s suburban society, a star bank employee Sarita (Saiyami Kher) and her Candy Crush-addict, debt-ridden, jobless husband Sushant (Roshan Mathew) constantly quarrel over money problems. Sarita’s routine is set - waking up, preparing food, sending her kid to school, going to work, buying vegetables, coming home, preparing dinner and sleeping. Sarita’s kitchen sink is giving her trouble and as a result her neighbour Sharvari’s (Amruta Subhash) ceiling is leaking. Sharvari’s daughter is on the verge of getting married. With some other nosey neighbours thrown into the mix, it easily passes off as any typical middle class society .

One night, Sarita hears gurgling noises from her ‘choked’ sink. Upon closer inspection, she finds wads of cash wrapped in plastic ‘choking’ it. Straight out of a fairy-tale, she continues getting money from the drain for days on end. Then the D-day arrives. The cash is no longer a legal tender. However, it is still a win-win situation for Sarita as she works in the bank and can easily exchange it with the pink notes. There is also a hotel owner cum moneylender Reddy (Upendra Limaye) who wants her to exchange his money. Sarita could have easily become the Heisenberg in this money exchanging scam, unfortunately, this is not that movie.

Here ‘choked’ is a metaphor for the couple’s unfulfilled dreams and aspirations. We understand Sarita was a singer and a rather good one. She had participated in a singing reality contest and ‘choked’ in front of the judges and the audience. Sushant, a guitarist himself, cannot commit to a job and is ridiculed as ‘a wife’ to Sarita by his friends. In a standout scene, brilliantly enacted by Kher and Mathew, Sarita is seen crying as she perceives her life as a failure. Sushant, though insecure, consoles her effectively.

The Bombay Velvet-style background music is refreshing. The cinematography which captures every nook and cranny of the household is also good. Kashyap has been able to extract commendable performances from the cast. The film revolves around Saiyami Kher and the actor doesn’t disappoint one bit. Roshan Mathew, in his debut Hindi film, plays the quintessential stay-at-home husband successfully. Amruta Subhash is pitch-perfect as always. Meanwhile, National award winning actor Upendra Limaye is wasted in a small role and Sacred Games’ Rajshri Deshpande gets very limited screen time.

In a scene, an elderly woman requests Sarita for more cash as she cannot visit the bank and stand in the long queues more often. “Bank mein paise milte hai, sympathy nahi,” puts Sarita bluntly and after the woman prays to her, she adds, “Unko jaake haat jodiye jinko vote diya tha.”

In another scene, a person asks her if there are microchips embedded into the new Rs 2000 notes. Remember, our friends at Zee News telling us!

Netflix’s ‘Choked’ had all the ingredients of being an ideal sarcastic take on demonetisation only if Kashyap had analysed his own tweets against the ruling party and PM Modi carefully.

Cast: Saiyami Kher, Roshan Mathew, Amruta Subhash, Upendra Limaye

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Rating: 2.5 (Out of 5)