Chitrangda Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey to shoot Pawan Kriplani's 'Gaslight in Rajkot'; recce completed

After enthralling the audience with her delicately sensual portrayal of Mary in Bob Biswas, Chitrangda Singh is starting her year with a bang ready to begin shoot for her next film titled 'Gaslight'.

Directed by Pawan Kriplani co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda is set to get the audiences swooning over her charms in the upcoming thriller produced by Ramesh Taurani under his TIPS Films label.

Sources inform that Chitrangda, Sara and Vikrant have already begun the readings while Director Pawan Kriplani has finalised the primary location which remains undisclosed and the secondary location will be Mumbai.

Chitrangda’s fans are excited to see her next avatar after playing the ethereally beautiful character of Mary opposite Abhishek Bachchan.

Asserting that she will be in a completely different look for ‘Gaslight’, without revealing much she said, “Pawan Kripalani is so unpredictable, which makes him interesting because you don’t know what he will come up with next. All I can say is that you wouldn’t imagine me doing such a film.”

Chitrangda continues to be adored for her choice of roles and her on point fashion, effortlessly slipping into the skin and beauty of each character she devotes herself towards.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 03:39 PM IST