Children's Day: Bipashah Basu, Ishaan Khatter and other B-twon celebs flood social media with throwback pics

November 14 or Children’s day is the day when even adults enjoy reliving their childhood. In this digital age, what better way than reliving them on social media by sharing your childhood memories?

Bollywood celebrities too, took to social media to share some of their favourite childhood memories wishing all their fans a Happy Children’s Day.

From Bipasha Basu to Siddhant Chaturvedi, here’s looking at the childhood pictures of Bollywood celebrities: