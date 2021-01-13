'Children in joint families have more fun than city kids in nuclear families': Kangana’s take on Lohri

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to extend greetings on the occasion of Lohri.

Lohri, the harvest festival celebrated on January 13 every year, marks the end of winter and the time to harvest rabi crops.

People across the country celebrate by lighting the bonfire, whirling around it singing Punjabi folk songs, women performing ‘gidda’ and popping sesame seeds, popcorn, jaggery, and rewaris.

The occasion holds great significance among farmers, as they thank the almighty for a bountiful harvest of crops and forth on the occasion.

In states like Punjab and Haryana, kite flying competition is also observed. Markets are filled with aromatic traditional delicacies.

Kangana shared her take on the microblogging platform by reminiscing her childhood days celebrating the festival in her hometown in Himachal Pradesh.

She wrote, “In Himachal we have a tradition of singing Lohri, when I was small, children made groups and sang Lohri in neighbourhoods and collected money/sweets, children in villages and joint families have much more fun than city kids in nuclear families, anyway #HappyLohri2021.”