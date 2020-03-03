Childhood picture of Sara Ali Khan sporting pigtails while feeding her dad proves she's always been adorable

One of the most popular Bollywood stars and B-town kid, Sara Ali Khan has managed to impress almost everyone not only with her acting skills, but also with her spontaneity and humour. Her pictures are proof of how much she loves her family and the bond she shares with them.

Recently, a childhood picture of the Love Aaj Kal star surfaced on the net and it was adorable enough to send netizens into a frenzy.