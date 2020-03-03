Childhood picture of Sara Ali Khan sporting pigtails while feeding her dad proves she's always been adorable

One of the most popular Bollywood stars and B-town kid, Sara Ali Khan has managed to impress almost everyone not only with her acting skills, but also with her spontaneity and humour. Her pictures are proof of how much she loves her family and the bond she shares with them.
Recently, a childhood picture of the Love Aaj Kal star surfaced on the net and it was adorable enough to send netizens into a frenzy.
The picture can see baby Sara Ali Khan with a plate of food in her hand, feeding her dad. Sara can be seen sporting a red checkered pullover and two small pigtails. Saif Ali Khan is wearing a black jacket over a beige turtleneck T-shirt and one cannot ignore the strong resemblance between him and his elder son, Ibrahim. Fans are simply in love with this father-daughter bond.
Here is the picture that is making fans go 'aww':
This is not the first time that cute pictures of Sara Ali Khan have surfaced on the internet. Here are some more 'aww'dorable throwback pictures to light up your Tuesday morning:
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal. She recently finished shooting for the film, Coolie No 1, wherein she will be seen with actor Varun Dhawan, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, and Jaaved Jaaferi. The movie will hit theatres on 1st May 2020.
