'Chhichhore' Box Office Collection: Shraddha- Sushant starrer mints Rs. 35.98 crore in first weekend

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Chhichhore' is proving to be a winner at the box office. The college drama, which opened to a lacklustre start, is slowly but steadily picking up pace.

The film raked in a total of Rs. 35.98 crore in its opening weekend. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the flick on his Twitter handle.

Taran noted that 'Chhichhore' is winning hearts and multiplexes are going strong.

The good reviews coupled with positive word of mouth are translating into impressive numbers at the box office.

The film, which opened to good reviews, witnessed a slow start, minting Rs. 7.32 crore on its opening day. It picked up pace on its second day and saw an increase in numbers by earning Rs. 12.25 crore. The film witnessed a major jump on Sunday, raking in Rs. 16.41 crore, taking its grand total to Rs. 35.98 crore.