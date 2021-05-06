'Chhichhore' actress Abhilasha Patil, 47, dies due to COVID-19 complications

Actress Abhilasha Patil, who has worked in a number of Marathi and Hindi films passed away due to COVID-19 complications. She was 47. She is survived by her husband and son.

The news was confirmed by Patil's co-star Sanjay Kulkarni. He told The Indian Express that the actress got fever in Benaras, and found out that she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus upon returning to Mumbai.

He said, “This has been so shocking because she had so much to achieve in life. She had plans. Abhilasha was kind-hearted and such a hardworking artiste. It’s a huge loss to the industry.”

Her “Chhichhore” co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin said, "To hear of the demise of a co-actor who contributed and worked on the same film is unnerving. Deeply saddened to hear of Abhilasha Patil’s passing. Strength to her family and friends at this time."

Abhilasha featured in several Hindi films like “Malaal”, “Good Newwz”, and “Badrinath Ki Dulhania.”

She was best-known for her work in Marathi movies like “Tujha Majha Arrange Marriage”, “Te Aath Diwas”, “Pipsi”, “Bayko Deta Ka Bayko” and “Prawaas”.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 fatalities again shot up above the 900-mark to cross 72,000 while fresh cases also increased although the Mumbai situation remained favourable on Wednesday, health officials said.