Chhapaak: Laxmi Agarwal breaks down during title song launch

The makers of Chhapaak,Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar,along with Vikrant Massey were present for a title song launch. The special guest for this event was Laxmi Agarwal, on whose life the film is based.

Meghna says," For a long time people kept asking me that why Laxmi is not present for the promotions but we had special event planned for her."

After watching the song Laxmi became emotional as it was like a reliving her life on screen. After Laxmi Meghna and Deepika too broke down at the venue. Lakshmi says," wherever I go I can see positivity in everyone's eyes. People say that acid attack survivors will at least get justice now since people are coming out and talking about the issue. When I went for the first time on the sets I realized that society will speak about it. When they released the poster I remember I was sleeping. I got so many messages from people telling me about it. I woke up and when I saw Deepika's picture I said wow Laxmi."

She further adds, "In 2016, I met Meghna and she told me she wants to tell this story to the world. I said yes and when I see her today what they have made I just want to say thank you to them. I was very happy that Deepika is playing me in the film."