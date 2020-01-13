Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone starrer fails at the box office, mints Rs 7.35 crore on Sunday

Deepika Padukone's flick 'Chhapaak' that hit the screens recently, minted 7.35 crore on Sunday.

It made 4.77 crores on its opening day and has won appreciation for its gripping storyline based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Deepika's performance has come in for a lot of praise as well. The 34-year-old actor has essayed the role of the acid attack survivor in the Meghna Gulzar directorial.

It was declared tax free in two states even before it was released and recently, Rajasthan also declared 'Chhapaak' as a tax free movie.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar and Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, 'Chhapaak' released on January 10, 2020, nationwide.