Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone shares inspirational video 'Muh Dikhai 2.0'

The 33-year-old actor shared the video on Twitter along with the caption that read, "I see the beauty in confidence, honesty and authenticity... presenting #MuhDikhai2.0 http://bit.ly/MuhDikhai #Chhapaak in cinemas on 10th January 2020. @masseysahib @meghnagulzar @atikachohan @_KaProductions @MrigaFilms @foxstarhindi." Clocking in at three-minutes and forty-two seconds, the video saw the director of the movie Meghna Gulzar, talking about how the society is raising voice for feminism at one level but at the same time, beauty is made as to the measuring scale when it comes to women.

"It is a strange dichotomy because at the one level we are fighting for feminism and women's right and at another level, women are put at a pedestal where their beauty is at a premium, which is why taking away the beauty and attacking her with acid has become a weapon of choice," Meghna said.

The inspirational video had four of acid-victim survivors who are performing effortlessly in front of the camera and clearly has become an inspiration for the 'Padmaavat' actor.

Talking about these strong women, Deepika said, "What inspires me is their spirit, they chose not to be a victim, they have chosen to be victorious." She further said that working with them was fun, emotional and mostly a revelation of how confident they were.

Laxmi Agarwal, the acid attack survivor, whose journey has inspired the makers of the film 'Chhapaak' also extended a word on behalf of the survivors and said: "they have to come forward, fulfil their ambition and most importantly they have decided to show up their faces." "They should get as much dignity as you and I receive", co-actor Vikrant Massey stated.

Meghna speaking of 'Muh Dikhai 2.0' mentioned that the video is for them where they can look themselves in the mirror and smile at the reflection that is looking back at them without a blink of hesitation.