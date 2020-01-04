Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone is not worried about box office success

Deepika Padukone is making her debut as a producer in Chhapaak. The actress, however, feels that box office success for a film like this is not important.

Deepika is one of the few actresses, who have turned into a producer, however, instead of going the traditional way , she chose to back the unconventional film. Talking about it she says, "I don't think this is like taking a risk. I wanted tell this story. In films like these box office success hardly matters so I am not even thinking about the numbers."

The actress is also going to be co-producing Ranveer Singh starrer 83, where he is playing Kapil Dev and she will be seen playing his wife. She is also backing Draupadi and essaying the title role . However, she has stated that there is no particular genre that her production team is looking to back as such, they will choose the subject they like. She also revealed in an interaction in the past that she won't be producing many projects like big production houses.