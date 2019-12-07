Chhalaang: Not Rajkummar Rao but Amit Sadh was Hansal's first choice?

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Turram Khan has been named Chhalaang now. The film is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Ajay Devgn and Luv Ranjan.

The makers have finished shooting for the film long time ago and have recently announced the name change. However, few years ago the project with same name was announced with Amit Sadh.

A source says, “Nearly four years ago, Shivam Nair had signed Amit Sadh to play the lead in his film Chhalaang. The project was to start in 2016 and the preparations were started by the team. It was a story of real person from Nagpur, who conquered Mount Everest even after being a handicap. The makers were even planning to shoot the film near the said mountain and were waiting for better weather conditions then. They were also going to have the real person along with Amit shown climbing the mountain in some parts of the film and set to announce the film there. But it never happened.”

Now it is not clear if Rajkummar's film is also based on the same story or the makers have just changed the title just because it was suitable for their story.

As per the reports Rajkummar's film is a social comedy and it is releasing on January 31 next year.

Meanwhile, Hansal Mehta was keen to do a biopic on world's first female amputee Arunima Sinha, who climbed Mount Everest long back with Kangana Ranaut.

Later the project went to Alia Bhatt and it is said that Neeraj Ghaywan is going to direct the film and Karan Johar along with Vivek Rangachari is supposed to produce it.