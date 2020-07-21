Chetan Bhagat warns 'snob, elitist' film critics ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' release

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. Ahead its OTT release, author Chetan Bhagat took to Twitter to warn 'snob and elitist' film critics.
Talking about the Hindi adaptation of author John Green's 'The Fault In Our Stars' - 'Dil Bechara', Chetan Bhagat wrote: "Sushant's last film releases this week. I want to tell the snob and elitist critics right now, write sensibly. Don't act oversmart. Don't write rubbish. Be fair and sensible. Don't try your dirty tricks. You have ruined enough lives. Now stop. We'll be watching."
The tweet obviously didn't go down well with the film critics and a section of Twitter. Anupama Chopra, Shomini Sen and Janice Sequeira were among the others who clapped back at Chetan Bhagat.
Anupama Chopra wrote, "Each time you think the discourse can’t get lower, it does!"
"And as a public figure, you think it's okay to threaten professionals for doing their job? YOU need to tweet sensibly first. You are just playing to the gallery. Shame on you," read film critic Shomini Sen's comment.
Defending himself, Bhagat tweeted: "This tweet is only directed to the snob and elitist critics. So you can guess who is getting triggered by it. I only said be fair and sensible. Don't try dirty tricks. Why are they getting upset? PS: I do like fair, regular, down to earth critics and often read their work."
Here's how Tweeple reacted:
A user commented, "Nope, he's not Threatening them...and if you want look at it like this,then he is "Threatening" "Professionals" for not doing their job "Right"...and considering their impact on public and the person,it needs to be corrected."
"I agree with this Chetan , why do you raise suo moto , let the time take its course," read a comment.
Meanwhile a few others felt that Chetan Bhagat's tweet was creating 'an atmosphere of intimidation'.
A user wrote, "This makes no sense. If it's not a good movie, why shouldn't critics say that, you are trying to create an atmosphere of intimidation so that honest critics get trolled if they say anything not neutral or positive about the movie."
Another user took a jibe at the author and wrote, "It's ok Chetan, Sushant's performances have never gotten the same reviews your writing has. Relax."
