Chetan Bhagat warns 'snob, elitist' film critics ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' release

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. Ahead its OTT release, author Chetan Bhagat took to Twitter to warn 'snob and elitist' film critics.

Talking about the Hindi adaptation of author John Green's 'The Fault In Our Stars' - 'Dil Bechara', Chetan Bhagat wrote: "Sushant's last film releases this week. I want to tell the snob and elitist critics right now, write sensibly. Don't act oversmart. Don't write rubbish. Be fair and sensible. Don't try your dirty tricks. You have ruined enough lives. Now stop. We'll be watching."