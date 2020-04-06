‘Chennai Express’ producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza tests positive for coronavirus

Weeks after Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus, popular producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza has been quarantined after testing positive for the same. According to reports, she has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, while other members of the family remain isolated.

Karim, who is also a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan, revealed to an entertainment portal that despite testing positive for COVID-29, his daughter showed no symptoms.

Shaza has worked as an assistant director for films like, ‘Always Kabhi Kabhi’ and ‘Happy new Year’.