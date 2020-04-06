‘Chennai Express’ producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza tests positive for coronavirus

Weeks after Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus, popular producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza has been quarantined after testing positive for the same. According to reports, she has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, while other members of the family remain isolated.
Karim, who is also a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan, revealed to an entertainment portal that despite testing positive for COVID-29, his daughter showed no symptoms.
Shaza has worked as an assistant director for films like, ‘Always Kabhi Kabhi’ and ‘Happy new Year’.
On professional front, Karim has produced major SRK hits like ‘Chennai Express’, ‘Dilwale’, ‘Happy New Year’ and ‘Ra.One’
On Sunday evening, Bollywood stars joined the rest of India and responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to light candles, lamps, torches and cellphone torches for nine minutes at 9pm, as a gesture of thanks to the Corona Warriors and to fight the darkness of the COVID 19 pandemic.
Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, Karan Johar, Diana Penty, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, and Shilpa Shetty were among many B-Town celebs who shared videos of lighting diyas and candles for the event.
