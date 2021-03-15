Chehre: Makers drop Amitabh Bachchan's solo poster

Makers of the upcoming mystery thriller 'Chehre' teased fans by dropping megastar Amitabh Bachchan's fascinating solo poster from the movie on Monday.

The megastar's dapper and flamboyant look in the film has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was announced.