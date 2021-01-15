'Check please, time to bounce': Janhvi Kapoor's 'scary' date experience

Boney Kapoor and Sri Devi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor, who's rumoured to be dating her 'Dostana 2' co-star Kartik Aaryan, has opened up about a 'scary' date experience she had while studying in Los Angeles.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the 'Dhadak' actress who was joined by her BFF Tanisha Santoshi, opened up about her last date.

"I don't date. I don't go out on dates. I think the last time I did that was when I was studying in LA." She said that it was a 'scary' experience. "It was wrong. It's a wrong story. He proposed something wrong, and I said 'check please, time to bounce'," said the 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' actress.