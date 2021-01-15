'Check please, time to bounce': Janhvi Kapoor's 'scary' date experience

Boney Kapoor and Sri Devi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor, who's rumoured to be dating her 'Dostana 2' co-star Kartik Aaryan, has opened up about a 'scary' date experience she had while studying in Los Angeles.
In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the 'Dhadak' actress who was joined by her BFF Tanisha Santoshi, opened up about her last date.
"I don't date. I don't go out on dates. I think the last time I did that was when I was studying in LA." She said that it was a 'scary' experience. "It was wrong. It's a wrong story. He proposed something wrong, and I said 'check please, time to bounce'," said the 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' actress.
To this, filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter added, "She actually hasn't had too many boyfriends. The people that she's been with, most of them I've known from before. The one that I knew, I really liked. And the one that I didn't know, and have gotten to know, I'm friends with."
If reports are anything to by, the diva is currently in a relationship with Kartik Aaryan. After attending designer Manish Malhotra's New Year bash, Kartik and Janhvi were spotted holidaying in Goa.
Before Kartik, she was rumoured to be dating her 'Dhadak'' co-star Ishaan Khatter.
On the work front, Janhvi is currently shooting in Punjab for Aanand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry'.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)