Check out this throwback picture of revived Amitabh Bachchan after a fatal accident on the sets of Coolie

Abhishek Bachchan surely posts some of the most iconic and adorable throwback images with his family. Yesterday, he posted a picture with his father Amitabh Bachchanand sister Shweta Nanda from 37 years ago. The trio is all smiles as the doctors miraculously revived Amitabh Bachchan and thus marking his second birth.

Abhishek posted the picture with the caption, “#flashbackfriday 37 years ago in the Breach Candy hospital. My father was recovering from a near-fatal accident on the sets of his film Coolie. Today- 2nd August we celebrate his second birthday as he was miraculously revived by the doctors on this day. Happy Birthday, Pa! Love you. #TrueLegendsAreBornTwice” Take a look at the picture.