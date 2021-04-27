Check out the cost of watching Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' on ZEEPlex

Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" will be priced at Rs 249 pay-per-view on ZEEPlex.

The Prabhudheva-directed film will be the first-ever big-scale entertainer from India to have a multi-format release on May 13, the makers said in a release.

It is also for the first time that a major Bollywood film is exploring the pay-per-view format, which has become popular in COVID times.

It will be released in theatres in over 40 countries while adhering to the COVID protocol issued by the government.

Simultaneously, it would also stream on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay per view service ZEEPlex and release on DTH operators Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV.