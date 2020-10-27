Check out Swara Bhasker fangirling after Jasmine Sandlas notices her 'Kashni' dance video

Bollywood

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on Monday, shared a video of herself dancing inside her vanity van on Jasmine Sandlas’ song ‘Kashni’.

“Meanwhile in the alternate reality that is my vanity van... nothing will rain on this parade!!!!! #AnkhKashni @JasmineSandlas on loop! #GrooveWhenYouCan #ShootingShenanigans” Swara wrote on Twitter.

Hours later Jasmine quote-tweeted the same and wrote, “Omg. You know my song. I feel so happy”, to which Swara replied, “Excuse me?!? Know means... know by heart!!!! Illegal weapon, Ankh Kashni and Buhe Baariyaan are staple Soundtrack in my vanity :) :) You voice is magic Jasmine!!! BiG fan and BIG love!”

For those unversed Jasmine made her Bollywood debut as a playback singer with the popular song "Yaar Na Miley" for the film Salman Khan’s 2014 film “Kick”.

Meanwhile, on work front, Swara recently shot for a magazine cover in Delhi following Covid guidelines and restrictions.

"The experience was wonderful. Getting back in front of the camera always feels good and I was missing it so much. It went on for 7 hours. I was shooting for two days back to back," she said.

The actress added: "There were not more than 12 people at a time. My personal staff included 3 people."

Is there any pressure on her to return to Mumbai for work? "There is no pressure. I want to get back to work as soon as possible. Having said that, I also don't want the COVID 19 virus to spread during any of the shootings. So, precaution is always better and that is what I am following," she said.

On the work front, Swara will be seen in LGBTQ+ drama "Sheer Qorma", besides "Bhaag Beanie Bhaag", where she plays the character of a stand-up comic.

