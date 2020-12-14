Check out Sunny Leone’s epic reaction to 18-yr-old Bihar student naming her as his mom

Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone are residents of this north Bihar town and though not married to each other, have a 20-year-old son studying in a college near here.
Authorities at the Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University here were flummoxed when screenshot of a BA 2nd year students purported admit card, which has now gone viral on the social media, was brought to their notice.
The examinee, Kundan Kumar, is supposedly a student of Dhanraj Mahto Degree College, affiliated to the varsity and situated in Meenapur block of the district.
Against the column of father’s name is printed Emran Hasmi, which despite its different spelling brings to mind the Bollywood actor known for a licentious onscreen persona.
Moreover, the name of Leone, a porn star-turned- Bollywood actress, as the mother, and Chaturbhuj Sthan, the towns infamous red-light area, as the address give away the mischief.
Reacting to this, Sunny took to Twitter and wrote, "The kids awesome!!!!! Way to dream big:)))))))) XO hahahahaha".
We have ordered an inquiry. It is obviously a mischief and the student might himself be responsible for the same. Based on the report of the inquiry further action will be taken, the university’s registrar Ram Krishna Thakur said.
Sources in the varsity said attempts were being made to track down the student with the help of the Aadhar card number and the mobile number printed on the admit card.
On work front, Sunny will be seen playing a spy who poses as a dancer in the upcoming historical film, The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon. The film, set between 1795 and 1818, also features Arjun Rampal as a Mahar warrior.
The film's lyricist, producer and director Ramesh Thete is not very keen to reveal too many details about Sunny's role. "She plays a spy who poses to be a dancer," is all that Thete said for now.
"'The Battle of Bhima Koregaon' symbolises the merit, sacrifice and valour of the depressed sections of the society that were deprived of the right to equality who fought fearlessly against the oppressors," said Thete, who chose the subject as he wants people to know their history well and get inspired by it.
The film also stars Digangana Suryavanshi. It is expected to release in the second half of 2021.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)