Check out Suniel Shetty's reaction to daughter Athiya's birthday post for rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul

As Indian cricketer KL Rahul turned a year older on Sunday, rumoured girlfriend, actor Athiya Shetty shared an adorable picture to wish him.
Athiya has shared two mirror selfies with Rahul along with a beautiful note that reads, "grateful for you, happy birthday."
In one of the pictures, Athiya and Rahul can be seen posing in front of a convex lens, showing the victory sign. In the second picture, while the actress is seen pouting, Rahul is once again seen showing the victory sign.
Athiya's father, actor Suniel Shetty took to the comments section of her post and wrote, "Truly" with a black colour heart emoticon.
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya commented, "My cuties."
Check out the pictures here:
Athiya’s brother, Ahan Shetty, who is about make his Bollywood debut, also shared a throwback picture of both of them from an airport on Instagram. "Happy birthday @rahulkl," he wrote.
Athiya and Rahul haven't officially admitted about their relationship, however, they often share special social media posts for each other.
Last year, on Athiya's birthday, Rahul had shared a picture of the duo and called her his 'mad child.'
On the work front, Athiya was last seen in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. According to reports, she is all set to play the lead role in Hope Solo, footballer Afshan Ashiq's biopic.
Meanwhile, Rahul is currently with Punjab Kings as their captain in the ongoing Indian Premier League.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)