Check out Suniel Shetty's reaction to daughter Athiya's birthday post for rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul

As Indian cricketer KL Rahul turned a year older on Sunday, rumoured girlfriend, actor Athiya Shetty shared an adorable picture to wish him.

Athiya has shared two mirror selfies with Rahul along with a beautiful note that reads, "grateful for you, happy birthday."

In one of the pictures, Athiya and Rahul can be seen posing in front of a convex lens, showing the victory sign. In the second picture, while the actress is seen pouting, Rahul is once again seen showing the victory sign.

Athiya's father, actor Suniel Shetty took to the comments section of her post and wrote, "Truly" with a black colour heart emoticon.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya commented, "My cuties."

Check out the pictures here: