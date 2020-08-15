Check out Sonu Sood’s epic reply for a request to increase internet speed

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has emerged as the ultimate saviour during the COVID-19 crisis. The onscreen villain turned into a superhero by helping scores of migrants and those stuck outside India to reach home safely amid the lockdown.
Besides that, Sood has also been helping the needy who have reached out to him on Twitter. However, this time around the actor responded to an unusual request.
A Twitter user wrote, “@SonuSood Please help me to increase the internet speed of my mobile.. It’s disgusting.”
Sonu responded saying, “Can you manage till tomorrow morning? right now busy with getting someone’s computer repaired, someone’s marriage fixed, getting someone’s train ticket confirmed, someone’s house’s water problem. Such important jobs people have assigned to me Kripya Dhyan Dein.”
Sood hasn't stopped with the just migrants. On Thursday, the actor announced that he will arrange travel of 39 children from Philippines to New Delhi for their liver transplant surgery.
According to a press release, several underprivileged Filipino children suffering from a liver disease called biliary atresia haven't been able to travel to Delhi to have the surgery due to the pandemic.
Earlier, the actor along with his team rolled out a toll-free number and a WhatsApp helpline to connect with stranded workers and arrange their transportation.
Sood recently launched an app to offer support to workers in finding job opportunities in various sectors across the country.
