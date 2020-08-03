Check out Sonam Kapoor's heart-rending Raksha Bandhan post for her brother Harshvardhan and Sunpride Sunflower oil

On Monday, the festival of Raksha Bandhan was observed to celebrate the special bond between brothers and sisters. As social media was flooded with adorable posts on sibling bond, several Bollywood celebrities also shared sweet notes and throwback pictures for their brothers and sisters. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan penned down a sweet note on sibling bond and shared some pictures of his family members and Priyanka Chopra extended wishes to her 'incredible brood of brothers'. Sushant SIngh Rajput's sister Shweta Kirti's post left the internet teary-eyed, while Malaika Arora and Kriti Sanon marked Raksha Bandhan by thanking their sisters for playing multiple roles, including that of a brother. Amid this, Sonam Kapoor bizarre Raksha Bandhan post left us feeling a little discombobulated.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja decided to mark the special occasion by sharing an ad about a cooking oil.

Sharing a picture with her siblings, the 'Zoya Factor' actress wrote: "The last couple of years have been extremely hectic for Harsh & I. Since both of us keep travelling constantly for work, we haven’t been able to spend quality time together. I miss the inside jokes we constantly crack and having long conversations at the dinner table while gorging on some delicious ghar ka khaana - which is made with love and @sunpridesunfloweroil. So guys, this Rakshabandhan, let’s celebrate the bond of sisters & brothers with an abundance of food and happy memories. #MyPrideOfGoodHealth #CookWithLove #SunprideSunflowerOil"

A user took to Twitter to talk about the heart-rending 'sponsored ad' and wrote, "Even the love @sonamakapoor has for her siblings is sponsored by a cooking oil company. Imagine the lows Bollywood has stooped to."