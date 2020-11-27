Check out Shibani Dandekar’s hilarious dig at B-town’s vacay in the Maldives

TV host and model Shibani Dandekar, who was reported to be on a Maldives vacation with beau Farhan Akhtar has now taken a hilarious dig at herself and those who escaped to the islands for an exotic getaway.
In the last couple of days, some called out celebs for their tone-deaf luxury wanderlust moments amid rising COVID-19 cases, others took a sly dig and flaunted their local outings.
Shibani took to Instagram and shared a post accentuating her svelte figure standing on a terrace and wrote, “Not the Maldives.”
Earlier, Dandekar treated fans to an underwater picture of herself and Farhan practising diving and breathing in a swimming pool.
The picture shows the couple decked up in proper gear including goggles and underwater breathing devices.
"My buddy on land and under the sea!! also in the pool because that's where we are in this picture @faroutakhtar," she wrote in the caption.
In a similar fashion, actress Adah Sharma on Tuesday shared a sarcastic take on B-Towners thronging Maldives as their preferred holiday destination.
She shared a few videos on her verified Instagram account from a small village called Maharajapuram, located somewhere between Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The actress is currently shooting there.
Adah also shared a behind the scenes video from one of the shoots with a drone camera taking a video shot of her and a nearby lake.
"Maharajapuram not Maldives. Don't ask howwww we reached here! No one has ever shot here before and I was lucky to. We went up here just for the drone shot ...up up up the mountain," Adah posted on Instagram.
Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi also lashed out at B-town celebs for the same.
These include Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Rakul Preet Singh, and Tara Sutaria among others.
He wrote on Twitter, “Absolutely. Then we r surprised at the suddenness of the backlash the movie industry receives for unrelated reasons. We r so self-absorbed &so oblivious to what's around us that we appear unempathetic. Let me also assure it's not like they r heartless, none are... just plain stupid.”
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)