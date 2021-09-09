Check out Shah Rukh Khan's epic reaction to his mother-in-law grooving to 'Daddy Cool' in viral video

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife and designer Gauri Khan recently took to social media to share a special birthday wish for her mother, Savita Chhibber.

Taking to Twitter, Gauri shared a video of her mother dancing to the song 'Daddy Cool'. "There is no one who can match your steps … happy birthday mom," she captioned the video.

Several celebs commented on the video, however, Shah Rukh's epic reaction to the video has caught our attention.

Shah Rukh is one of the wittiest actors and his epic responses and one-liners always win hearts of his fans and followers.

Taking to his Twitter handle, SRK reshared the video of his mother-in-law and wrote, "Hmmm need to take dancing lessons from mom in law."

Shah Rukh and Gauri fell for each other when they were merely teenagers. The lovebirds tied the knot in 1991 after a six-year romance. They have three children together — AbRam, Suhana and Aryan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh will soon be seen in 'Pathan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Reportedly, he has also begun shooting for Atlee's upcoming film.

According to reports, in Atlee's film, Shah Rukh will essay the role of father and son whose 'conflicting ideals drive a wedge between them.'

This will be SRK's third attempt at a double role after 'Duplicate' (1998) and 'Don' (2006), which worked well on the big screen.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 03:21 PM IST