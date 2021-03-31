Check out Shah Rukh Khan's 'classy' reply to fan who asked about his underwear colour

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Wednesday, left tweeple in splits as he interacted with his fans through the popular #AskSRK sessions.
"Have 15 minutes before I go into doing more of nothing! Thought will spend it with you all and do a quick #AskSRK 3...2....1....go!" the actor tweeted.
Minutes after the tweet, fans flooded the micro-blogging site with some interesting and also a few bizarre questions.
One such peculiar question read: "Sir what's ur underwear color ??"
Replying to the user, SRK tweeted: "I only do these #asksrk for such classy and educated questions."
Another user asked the 'Zero' actor why he takes long showers.
To which, SRK replied, "Will send you a video....ur inquisitiveness and yearning for learning is very touching."
Meanwhile, others asked Shah Rukh about his upcoming project, tips to impress girls and more.
Check out his hilarious answers here:
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan, who has been on a sabbatical since his last celluloid 'Zero' tanked on the box office in 2018, will return to the screens with Yash Raj Films' 'Pathan'.
The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles, will release next year.
Billed as an action-thriller and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), 'Pathan' is being helmed by 'War' director Siddharth Anand.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)