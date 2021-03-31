Check out Shah Rukh Khan's 'classy' reply to fan who asked about his underwear colour

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Wednesday, left tweeple in splits as he interacted with his fans through the popular #AskSRK sessions.

"Have 15 minutes before I go into doing more of nothing! Thought will spend it with you all and do a quick #AskSRK 3...2....1....go!" the actor tweeted.

Minutes after the tweet, fans flooded the micro-blogging site with some interesting and also a few bizarre questions.

One such peculiar question read: "Sir what's ur underwear color ??"

Replying to the user, SRK tweeted: "I only do these #asksrk for such classy and educated questions."