Check out Riteish Deshmukh's savage reply to Twitter user who accused him of being against Hindu festivals

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh didn’t hold back while responding to a Twitter user who accused him of only speaking against Hindu festivals and staying mum during Eid and Christmas.

It so happened that Riteish shared a post of advising people to stay healthy during festivals.

He posted a rate card of sweets such as laddu, jalebi, kaju ki barfi and chocolate versus the amount one has to pay to lose weight.

He captioned it as, “I thought I should warn you !!!!”

While it did give most of his followers a good laugh, one Twitter user wrote, “You people are enlightened only during Sanatani (Hindu) festivals? Eid ya New Year ya Christmas par muh mein dahi jama lete ho (Cat gets your tongue on festivals such as Eid, New Year, or Christmas?)!”

Riteish simply replied, “Sorry sir – Main Vegan hoon, dahi nahi khaata (Sorry sir, I’m vegan. I don’t eat curd).”

For those unversed, Riteish along with his wife Genelia launched a vegan meat alternative brand called Imagine Meats.

Talking about the intention behind launching the vegan meat product, Riteish said, "We're extremely glad to launch our plant-based meat venture and we are confident that Imagine Meats' uniqueness will in a way help us drive a solution to the complexities plaguing our planet."

Meanwhile on work front, Riteish will join Fardeen Khan for upcoming film titled 'Visfot'. Khan is returning to the silver screen after a hiatus of 11 years.

'Visfot' is being directed by Kookie Gulati and co-stars Riteish Deshmukh and Priya Bapat in pivotal roles. It is the official remake of 'Rock, Paper and Scissors' (2012), Venezuela's entry for the Academy Awards that year in the Best Foreign Language film section.

The story of 'Visfot' oscillates between Dongri, Mumbai, and the high-rises of the city, and will be shot in real locations. The film is being produced by Sanjay Gupta, Anuradha Gupta and Bhushan Kumar.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 11:42 AM IST