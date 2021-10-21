Check out Riteish Deshmukh's epic reply to a Twitter user who accused him of being biased against Hindu festivals

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh on Thursday reacted to a social media user who was offended by his tweet about festive sweets and weight loss.

The 'Lai Bhaari' actor shared a post featuring the prices of popular Indian sweets along with the cost it would take to lose weight after eating those sweets.

The post shared by Riteish mentioned the rates of sweets such as laddu, jalebi, kaju barfi and chocolate. It also included the hefty price one would have to pay to lose the weight.

"I thought I should warn you," the actor wrote along with the post.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, his tweet did not go down well with a user who wrote in Hindi, "You people are enlightened only during Sanatani (Hindu) festivals only? Eid ya New Year ya Christmas par muh mein dahi jama lete ho."

Responding to the tweet, Riteish, who is quite active on social media platforms, said, "Sorry sir - Main Vegan hoon, dahi nahi khaata (Sorry sir, I'm vegan. I don't eat curd.)"

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish is currently seen as the host of Flipkart 'Ladies vs Gentlemen' season 2. The actor also recently started shooting for his upcoming film 'Visfot'. The film marks the reunion of actor Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh after 2007 comedy 'Heyy Babyy'.

Kookie Gulati, who recently helmed Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'The Big Bull', is directing the film.

Backed by filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's White Feather Films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, 'Visfot' is reportedly the official remake of the 2012 Venezuelan film 'Rock, Paper, Scissors'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 06:41 PM IST