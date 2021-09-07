Check out Ranveer Singh's epic reply after Deepika Padukone complains he doesn't cook for her

Actress Deepika Padukone and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan will be the latest guests on the special episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13', hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The two will win the prize money by playing the game for their respective causes.

According to a latest promo of the episode shared by the makers, Deepika complains to Big B about Ranveer Singh making a promise to her and not fulfilling it. "He had once promised to cook breakfast for me and he still has not," she said.

Big B then calls Ranveer and on hearing Amitabh Bachchan's voice over the phone, the 'Padmaavat' actor is elated and screams.

Big B asks him that he promised to make breakfast for Deepika, then why isn’t he fulfilling it? Ranveer says that since Big B has called him up regarding this, he will not only make omelette for Deepika but make her eat as she sits on his lap.

"Amitabh Sir ne bol diya hai. Ab tujhe main godd mein bitha ke omelette khilauga," the actor said.

Check out the video here:

In other promos of the upcoming episode, Amitabh and Deepika also recreated her popular dialogue 'Ek Chutki Sindoor' from the Farah Khan directorial 'Om Shanti Om'.

However, Big B's first take doesn't go well, and hence, Deepika does the scene for him to observe. Later, Farah too shows Amitabh Bachchan how to do the scene.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Amitabh and Deepika have previously worked together in Shoojit Sircar's 'Piku'. Amitabh played Deepika's hypochondriac Bengali dad in the movie, which also starred late actor Irrfan Khan.

The will next be seen together in the Hindi remake of 'The Intern'.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 10:12 AM IST