Check out Priyanka Chopra's dreamy picture with hubby Nick Jonas on Valentine's Day

New Delhi: International star Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable picture with husband Nick Jonas on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

The 'Fashion' actor took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a picture posing along with hubby Nick Jonas. She captioned the picture as, "My forever Valentine. I love you."

In the picture, Priyanka and Nick looked breathtakingly gorgeous while sharing an endearing moment.

Priyanka looked pretty in a blue floral dress while Nick looked classy donning an uber-cool shirt.

Both seemed completely living in the moment, as the picture spoke volumes of their unconditional love for each other.