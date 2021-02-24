Check out Priyanka Chopra's befitting reply to Twitter user who questioned her sartorial choice

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently basking in the success of 'The White Tiger', had the perfect reply to a Twitter user who questioned her sartorial choice which, he said, didn't accentuate her figure.
On Wednesday, the 'Quantico' actress took to her Twitter handle to react to the viral memes about the dress she wore in a recent Instagram video, where she was seen taking fashion advice from Instagram's popular dog Tika the Iggy.
From a parachute and a horn to a cricket ball and a firecracker, the memes showed the actress and her green ball-shaped dress in hilarious settings.
Sharing the memes, she wrote, "Too funny... Thanks for making my day guys!"
Reacting to the tweet, a Twitter user commented: "Are you serious ma’am is that a dress than what’s the point to have good figure?"
Priyanka, who's known for epic comebacks, replied to the netizen and wrote: "The fact that a 'figure' doesn’t matter."
Check it out here:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka who recently published her memoir has earned a spot on the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) longlist for its 2021 Awards.
She was recently seen in 'The White Tiger', directed by Ramin Bahrani. It explores India's class struggle and is told from the perspective of Balram (Adarsh), a lower-class citizen who becomes a chauffeur for a rich landlord named Ashok and his wife named Pinky played by Rajkummar and Priyanka respectively. Priyanka is also the executive producer of the film.
Besides that, Chopra recently completed work on 'Text For You', is developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, and also has roles in Russo Brothers' 'Citadel' and 'The Matrix 4'.