Check out Priyanka Chopra's befitting reply to Twitter user who questioned her sartorial choice

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently basking in the success of 'The White Tiger', had the perfect reply to a Twitter user who questioned her sartorial choice which, he said, didn't accentuate her figure.

On Wednesday, the 'Quantico' actress took to her Twitter handle to react to the viral memes about the dress she wore in a recent Instagram video, where she was seen taking fashion advice from Instagram's popular dog Tika the Iggy.

From a parachute and a horn to a cricket ball and a firecracker, the memes showed the actress and her green ball-shaped dress in hilarious settings.

Sharing the memes, she wrote, "Too funny... Thanks for making my day guys!"