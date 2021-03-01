Check out Preity Zinta's adorable post for 'pati parmeshwar' Gene Goodenough on their wedding anniversary

Actress Preity Zinta marked her fifth wedding anniversary on Monday with a social media post for husband Gene Goodenough.

The actress tied the knot with Gene on February 29, 2016. The wedding took place in a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

Although the marriage took place in 2016, the couple was dating from 2011, evident from Preity's new tweet where she speaks about clocking a decade together.

"Happy Anniversary my love. You're the reason I look down at my phone and smile and then walk into a pole. Cannot believe we clocked a decade together. How time flies ... Miss you .... Wish you were here. #5years #Happyanniversary #Hubby #Love #29feb," Preity tweeted.