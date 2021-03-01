Bollywood

Updated on

Check out Preity Zinta's adorable post for 'pati parmeshwar' Gene Goodenough on their wedding anniversary

By IANS

Actress Preity Zinta marked her fifth wedding anniversary on Monday with a social media post for husband Gene Goodenough.

Check out Preity Zinta's adorable post for 'pati parmeshwar' Gene Goodenough on their wedding anniversary
Check out Preity Zinta's adorable post for 'pati parmeshwar' Gene Goodenough on their wedding anniversary

Actress Preity Zinta marked her fifth wedding anniversary on Monday with a social media post for husband Gene Goodenough.

The actress tied the knot with Gene on February 29, 2016. The wedding took place in a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

Although the marriage took place in 2016, the couple was dating from 2011, evident from Preity's new tweet where she speaks about clocking a decade together.

"Happy Anniversary my love. You're the reason I look down at my phone and smile and then walk into a pole. Cannot believe we clocked a decade together. How time flies ... Miss you .... Wish you were here. #5years #Happyanniversary #Hubby #Love #29feb," Preity tweeted.

Preity often takes to social media to share romantic messages for her husband, referring to him as "Pati parmeshwar".

"Love gets a whole new meaning with you in my life. Happy Valentine's Day my darling ... I love you #HappyValentinesday #Patiparmeshwar," the actress shared on Instagram on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in