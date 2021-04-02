Check out pics, videos from Madhuri Dixit's family vacay with Dr Shriram Nene and kids

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband Dr Shriram Nene jetted off to Maldives with their kids, earlier this week. And, the couple has been sharing glimpses of their exotic vacation with their fans on social media.

On Friday, Madhuri shared a video of herself enjoying a water sport with her family.

"Life in the fast lane in the Maldives," she wrote in the caption.

Check it out here: