Check out pics, videos from Madhuri Dixit's family vacay with Dr Shriram Nene and kids

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband Dr Shriram Nene jetted off to Maldives with their kids, earlier this week. And, the couple has been sharing glimpses of their exotic vacation with their fans on social media.
On Friday, Madhuri shared a video of herself enjoying a water sport with her family.
"Life in the fast lane in the Maldives," she wrote in the caption.
On Thursday evening, the 'Kalank' actress enjoyed a candle dinner with her husband and shared pictures from their date.
She captioned the picture: "Nothing like a candlelit dinner. Cheers!"
Madhuri, who tested negative for COVID-19, jetted off to the Maldives, on Wednesday, after as many as 18 crew members of her popular dance reality show 'Dance Deewane' tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The show battling this sudden outbreak on sets that also includes children and the elderly.
A spokesperson of Colors channel said in its statement, "Some crew members associated with our show 'Dance Deewane' have tested positive for COVID-19. They have been immediately provided with medical assistance and are currently placed under quarantine. All the necessary safety procedures have been undertaken and the sets and adjoining areas have been thoroughly sanitized.”
We are constantly vigilant about the safety and health of our crew members and we will continue to take all precautions as per the stipulated guidelines."
On the work front, the 'Dhak-Dhak' girl of Bollywood will be debuting in the digital world through the suspenseful family drama series by Netflix titled 'Finding Anamika'.
The plot of the series revolves around the story of a global superstar, wife, and mom who suddenly vanishes without a trace. As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and painful lies in the life of an iconic actress.
