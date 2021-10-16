Check out Parineeti Chopra’s epic reply after Kartik Aaryan tells her to ‘stop copying’ him

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is currently on a travel spree took to Instagram and shared a tantalizing post in front of Mount Everest in Nepal. Now, actor Kartik Aaryan seems to have taken inspiration by Chopra’s images and has recreated them in his own style.

Noticing the same, Parineeti took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Mere @kartikaaryan kya bolte ho (My Kartik Aaryan what do you say).”

Responding to Parineeti, Kartik wrote back, “Stop copying me Pari,” to which, she replied once again, “GUTS. Need Diet_Mountain to announce the truth about who copied whom.”

Advertisement

Kartik, who is currently travelling outside Mumbai, wrote "Somewhere" for the location of his latest post.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has a lot of films in his kitty. He is a part of 'Freddy', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Captain India', and 'Dhamaka'.

He will also reunite with 'Luka Chuppi' co-star Kriti Sanon for a new film titled 'Shehzada'.

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the upcoming project is an action-packed, musical, family film, which will be shot over various schedules in Mumbai and Delhi in the next several months.

Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar are also a part of 'Shehzada'.

On the other hand, Parineeti joined the star cast of Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film 'Uunchai', which also includes actors Boman Irani and Anupam Kher.

The film also includes actors Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Danny Denzongpa.

'Uunchai' is touted as a film based on friendship.

Actors Anupam Kher and Boman Irani are currently in Nepal, shooting for the film.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 11:23 AM IST