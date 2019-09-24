Check out Nora Fatehi’s Gucci bag worth Rs 1.8 lakh!

‘Saki Saki’ girl Nora Fatehi was spotted today at the arrival of Mumbai airport as she was on her way back from Abu Dhabi. She was all dressed in Adidas black track suit with black shades and white shoes.
The actress was spotted by paps with her very lavish and expensive Gucci bag. Nora was sporting her Gucci Ophidia Bag which is for $ 2440 dollars which comes for almost Rs 1,72,902 INR.
Nora was last seen in the ‘Batla House’ and also she gave the season’s hit track ‘O Saki Saki’. Also she was appeared in latest romantic single ‘Pachtaoge’ with ‘URI’ actor Vicky Kausha. Also she did a movie with Bollywood Khan Salman Khan in ‘Bharat’.
