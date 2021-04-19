Check out Navya Naveli's classy reply to a troll who commented on her 'period home' Instagram post

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda knows a thing or two when it comes to dealing with internet trolls.

The star kid who takes after her uncle Abhishek Bachchan when it comes to giving befitting replies, recently encountered one who commented on her period home Instagram post.

Navya's NGO Project Naveli recently inaugurated a "Period Positive Home" in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra.

While she wasn't able to be present physically, being stationed in New York and unable to travel due to COVID-19 restrictions, Navya shared a series of pictures on Instagram.

She wrote, “Our first Period Positive Home was inaugurated today in Gadchiroli.

Seeing this project come to life has been so fulfilling. We are excited to build 6 more homes such as these, very soon so we can continue to fight against the age-old custom of banishment to huts during menstruation.

Thank you for ensuring women everywhere can have a safe and happy period.

“Menstruation is the only blood not born from violence, yet it’s the one that disgusts you the most.”