Check out Mini Mathur's classy reply to troll who asked if husband Kabir Khan is bankrupt after investing in '83'

For the unversed, the much-awaited cricket drama '83', starring Ranveer Singh, was supposed to hit the theatres countrywide on April 10, 2020. But, the film was indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to theatres shutdown across the country and in other parts of the world.

Earlier this year, the makers announced that the film will hit theatres on June 4. However, it is unlikely to keep its date with a theatrical release in India given the current COVID-19 situation, which has forced closure of cinema halls again.

'83' also features Deepika Padukone as Kapil's wife Romi. R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk, and Saahil Khattar will be seen essaying the Men in Blue.

The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd and directed by Kabir Khan.