Check out Milind Soman’s epic reply when asked if chances of cheating on a much younger wife are less

Model-turned-actor Milind Soman, who is basking in the success of his latest OTT series “Paurashpur”, opened up on his marriage with wife Ankita Konwar, who is younger than him by 26 years.

In an interview with Rediff, Soman was asked if changes of staying loyal were stronger if one has a younger partner, to which he stated that being faithful has to do with the person and has nothing to do with physical intimacy.

He said, “I think it has to do with the person, and what is important to you. The relationship is not about sex really, it's about the relationship itself. It is something that is satisfying. I don't think sex is all that important, it's the relationship that is important. The closeness is important. The warmth is important. The sharing is important. If you don't have that in a relationship, it's not one.”

“You might have great sex, but it's not a relationship. I think people stray when they don't get the emotional support, they need to lead their life,” he added.

Milind and Ankita tied the knot in 2018. In a video for an ad campaign, the actor had revealed that his wife lovingly calls him "Papaji".

"Conventionally, society has created these barriers for people when they fall in love. These are the people who should be together, these are the people who should get together. Those are based on many things -- race, religion, country, gender…I think there should not be any barriers. I think everybody should be free to choose who they love and who they like and that should be based just on feelings that they have in the heart, it should have nothing to do with the society, or any other consideration," Milind said.

Recently, Milind caused a stir when he posted a nude picture of himself running on the beach on his 55th birthday. While the actor was lauded by many for the viral image, he was booked by South Goa district police for obscenity.

Soman was last seen in the role of a eunuch in new web series "Paurashpur". The series traces the story of a medieval city that is fraught with crime, corruption, abuse of power, misogyny, rape and love. It is set against the backdrop of 18th century India.

"Paurashpur" also features Shilpa Shinde, Kashish Rai, Annu Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, Flora Saini, Anant Joshi, Asmita Bakshi, Harshita Kasyap and Sahil Salathia. The show is directed by Sachindra Vats and has premiered on ALTBalaji and Zee5.