Check out Kiara Advani's response to fan requesting for a 10-minute meeting with her

Actress Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 dud "Fugly", but has since then made a mark with some good performances in films such as "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Lust Stories", "Kabir Singh" and "Good Newwz".
Needless to say, the actress has garnered a loyal fanbase.
Recently a fan account on Twitter shared their desire to meet the actress for simply 10 minutes.
The tweet read, "It would be my idol @advani_kiara mam, it would be a dream come true moment for me. I regret she visited Delhi many times during movie shoots and film promotions and I couldn’t meet her. But next time will surely try my best. Hope dream come true Crossed fingers.@advani_kiara mam want to meet u.”
Kiara had the sweetest response to the same. She wrote, "Dreams do come true Very very soon."
The elated fan replied, "Really Grateful and humbled by these words @advani_kiara mam. Your love means everything to me. And your words brought a big smile to my Face today. My day is made. And meeting u will b best day of my Life. Truly waiting."
Kiara Advani has the right lines when she opens up about her future plans. She wants to be "that actor who is good in every film", does not want to be defined by her hits and misses in Hindi film industry.
Kiara's last release "Indoo Ki Jawaani" and “Laxmii” dropped on OTT amid lockdown, but she has a busy year ahead, with her films such as "Shershaah", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" and "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" lined up.
"It's an exciting time. These are all different projects and I am excited. ‘Shershaah' will be the next film to come out. I am really excited to shoot these films," she told IANS.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)