Check out Kiara Advani's response to fan requesting for a 10-minute meeting with her

Actress Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 dud "Fugly", but has since then made a mark with some good performances in films such as "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Lust Stories", "Kabir Singh" and "Good Newwz".

Needless to say, the actress has garnered a loyal fanbase.

Recently a fan account on Twitter shared their desire to meet the actress for simply 10 minutes.

The tweet read, "It would be my idol @advani_kiara mam, it would be a dream come true moment for me. I regret she visited Delhi many times during movie shoots and film promotions and I couldn’t meet her. But next time will surely try my best. Hope dream come true Crossed fingers.@advani_kiara mam want to meet u.”

Kiara had the sweetest response to the same. She wrote, "Dreams do come true Very very soon."