Check out Katrina Kaif's 'superhero' look in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming film made by fans

Meanwhile, Ali Abbas Zafar is not just writing the scirpt, he will also be directing and co-producing it with Ronnie Screwvala. The 'Bharat' filmmaker in an interview with Mumbai Mirror revealed that the script will be ready soon. He said, "My next is a superhero film with Katrina (Kaif). Recently, I locked that script and it will go on the floors once the lockdown ends."

"There’s a lot of prep required because of the kind of action involved and I am in touch with an international team over vvideo calls. I’m also doing script readings with my actors and chatting with the production designer. There’s a lot happening," he added.

Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar are not just BFFs, they have also been working with each other for over a decade now. The duo, who first worked together in 2011 film 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', has come a long way. In fact, it was Katrina who reportedly introduced Zafar to Salman Khan. The trio has already worked in two super-hit films.